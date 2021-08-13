KMTVers soak each other for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week employees at KMTV sat in the hot seat and let their coworkers take a throw at dumping a bucket of water on them. It's all part of a good cause.

Justin Enos Jennifer Griswold getting soaked for Give a Child a Book

The foundation connected to KMTV's parent company, the Scripps Howard Foundation, holds an annual fundraiser called "If you give a child a book."

Justin Enos Meteorologist Audra Moore soaks Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz

Since 2016, the campaign for employees Scripps stations throughout the country has generated more than half a million books for economically at-risk children.

READ MORE: Scripps Foundation and Childhood Literacy