The Rebound - Heartland

KMTVers soak each other for a good cause

Mark Stitz dunk tank
Chris Swaim dunk tank
Kevin Rempe
Courtney Johns dunk tank
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 12:30:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week employees at KMTV sat in the hot seat and let their coworkers take a throw at dumping a bucket of water on them. It's all part of a good cause.

Jennifer Griswold dunk tank
Jennifer Griswold getting soaked for Give a Child a Book

The foundation connected to KMTV's parent company, the Scripps Howard Foundation, holds an annual fundraiser called "If you give a child a book."

Audra Moore soaks Mark Stitz
Meteorologist Audra Moore soaks Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz

Since 2016, the campaign for employees Scripps stations throughout the country has generated more than half a million books for economically at-risk children.

