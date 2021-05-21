Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Malvern man grows organic produce to provide affordable options

Sells food at cashierless, downtown stand
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 08:26:23-04

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — On a piece of land that has buried train tracks running through it, Tyler Bartley decided to create a large garden to grow local, organic produce.

In the bedroom community of Malvern, Iowa it can be tough to compete with the city about a half hour away.

"It was always hard to offer something here that Omaha didn't have better, but having good farmland and quality produce, that's not a challenge here," said Bartley.

They're able to grow on a larger scale than a typical backyard garden and people are responding to Sown Local Foods.

"The amount of food has almost tripled in five years, and we're now just scratching the surface on field production of watermelon and sweet corn and stuff that you'd see at bigger stands," said Bartley.

They have plots of land in Malvern, Council Bluffs, Glenwood and Pacific Junction.

Once the produce is harvest, it's sold through a number of places. They've partnered with a meal delivery service and restaurants. They also sell at farmers markets and a stand in downtown Malvern.

At the stand, a lock box serves as the cashier. People can just leave payment and take produce. They accept many forms of payment including SNAP benefits.

"The people that are shopping want healthy food for their family, and if you're on a tight budget that's sort of the sweet spot we're at anyways," said Bartley.

Bartley said it takes a lot of hard work, but it's worth it because they feel good about the work they're doing in his hometown.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information