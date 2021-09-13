Monarch Marching Band creating smiles while raising money

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — For years, the Monarch High School Marching Band has held a fundraiser where they receive donations from the community, and in turn, the band plays a private concert for the donors.

"We did 26 concerts. We split into four different groups, so our band was split across four different areas," said Kiera Miller, a senior and drum major.

Out of those 26 concerts, a few stood out for the band this year.

"We did that out at Papillion Manor. That was really awesome. I love seeing the old people there, they are very sweet. A light lighting up in their eyes you know. They recognize the song, they are so excited that we are there playing for them and I think that they really value us coming and spending our time with them," said Miller.

"They are just so excited and they plan for it, and it's so cool to see people really appreciate it," said Meredith Koehler, a junior and drum major.

"There is always one at Rumsey Station, and the whole neighborhood gets together and the Kona Ice truck was there this year, and everybody brings their lawn chairs and just hangs out and listens to the music all together," said Isabella Delwiche, a senior and drum major.

This fundraiser may be fun and memorable for those watching, but band members know how important each donation is for them.

"A lot of our larger instruments like the tubas and the baritones are very expensive for somebody just to go out and buy for their kid, so it's a lot easier for them to rent it. So we are able to use that money to help kids be in band who thought, 'well, we can't afford the instrument and we can't be in band.' So it helps open the program to more people," said Delwiche.

"Without our families and our friends and their neighbors helping us, we wouldn't have the program that we have, so it's really amazing to be able to give back to them and just see them so happy that we are there," said Miller.

Although the fundraiser has ended this year, it happens every year, so mark it on your calendar for next season.