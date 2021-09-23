Omaha brothers build community through fashion brand

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bill and Emmanuel Oyet have had a passion for fashion since they were young.

“We grew up with fashion. My mom made sure we dressed well all the time. We used to go to church on Sundays. You know, we would always wear suits and everything," said Emmanuel.

They developed their own unique styles, and in January, came together to share that with the people of Omaha.

“It was during quarantine when we actually had time to think and we didn’t really have jobs, and we were like, 'Alright, we need to do something,'" said Bill.

Their brand Black Phoenix was born with a simple goal: create quality clothes and build a positive community.

“What Black Phoenix represents to me is more like family. We all are different people, different states, different countries, and we all have different ideas. And what we like to do at Black Phoenix is bring everybody together,” said Emmanuel.

Every piece of clothing from shirts to jackets to shorts are custom designed. People can even come in with their own idea and the brothers will bring it to life.

"I don’t think there’s any designs in the city like ours and I think that’s more because we really connect with individuals to make sure they get what they want,” said Bill.

Black Phoenix recently moved into their first storefront location, giving people a safe space to shop, socialize and create.

“It feels great because honestly, this whole thing started in our room. So like, to be able to grow and be in this space is amazing. We can connect more with our clients,” said Bill.

Bill and Emmanuel are working hard to extend their reach across the city, eventually hoping to partner with schools and sports teams.

“It’s a good feeling because we get to impact people in the right way and I know my mom’s happy,” said Emmanuel.

The Black Phoenix store is located in Ujamaa Vendor Collective off of 83rd and Maple Street. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Black Phoenix Facebook page here. Their clothes can also be purchased online here.

On Oct. 2, Ujamaa Vendor Collective will host a market near 30th and Farnam from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A variety of vendors will be on-site selling merchandise.

