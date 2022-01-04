Omaha libraries offer more ways to hit your 2022 reading goals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a new year’s resolution, the Omaha Public Library (OPL) suggests reading more.

“It will just make you feel happier, it's an easy way to feel like you accomplished a task, which can again increase people’s happiness, and it's definitely a way to build empathy," said Michelle Carlson, Book Club Librarian with OPL.

The libraries have many options for finding books in 2022.

One way to hit your reading goal is by listening to audiobooks on your commute, at the gym, or while cleaning your house.

“There is never a right way or wrong way to read a book," Carlson said. "So no matter what you read or how you read, there’s no shame in it.”

Through the Libby app and the Overdrive app, you can access hundreds of e-books and audiobooks on your phone or tablet.

If you’re not great at deciding what to read next, consider a book club. Starting this month, the library will be holding 15 book clubs at nine of its branches.

“This year we are also starting a 'What are You Reading?' book club at the Millard branch," Carlson said. "So that’s going to be a club where if you just love reading, you can go and join it and just talk with other people and connect about the books you are all reading.”

The librarians can also help find the perfect page-turner with a custom reading list.

“Give us some ideas of what you're into, whether its a TV show or a book you have read in the past, and we’ll create a whole list of books for you," Carlson said.

If you’re still hesitant to browse the shelves in person, you can still use their curbside pickup.

