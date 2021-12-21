Omaha Public Schools donates 20,000 cartons of milk to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 20,000 cartons of milk, well over 1,000 gallons, was trucked from Omaha Public Schools to the Open Door Mission on Monday.

“A lot of people just throw it away instead of donating it when it can be used for people that can use it,” said John Dagerman with Hiland Dairy.

Dagerman seemed pleased his company was helping needy folks in the Omaha area get some nutrients while ensuring all that milk didn’t get poured down the drain.

“Dairy is a good nutritional item and gives them something that has carbs and protein and stuff like that and the vitamins that are in milk and it’s a great deal for them,” said Dagerman.

The Open Door Mission was thankful for the Christmas present. OPS has given away milk for five or six years, but with no kids in school last year, the exchange was on hiatus. But in 2021, it’s back, and there was plenty to grab from the schools.

“It was a good four-plus hour effort to get it loaded and then you have to unload it and get it put into a cooler,” said Amy Harvey, Community Relations Director at Open Door Mission.

The gift saves a bit of money on Open Door Mission's end, while also giving families on tight budgets something that doesn't come out of their bank account.

“And this just means we can give them something they don’t have to buy,” said Harvey.

