Oriental Trading Company gives pallets of items to Westside Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four pallets of educational supplies and another pallet of toys were delivered to Westside schools this week.

Boxes were divvied out to all Westside elementary schools and Underwood Hills Early Learning Center thanks to a contribution from Oriental Trading Company.

“Kids love those items, and teachers love the opportunity to have those items,” said Principal of Westgate Elementary, Amanda Moon.

Moon took a look at the items for the first time Thursday.

Teachers will soon have their pick of the items, taking one less burden off their own plates and wallets.

“They’ll purchase things when they’re on their own when they’re out at stores, so this allows them for them to not have to worry about that at all and to just be able to use these prizes in their classroom and probably honestly, won’t have to purchase many for the whole school year,” said Moon.

The items were bought from, and then returned back, to Oriental Trading Company.

Their vision is to make life more fun so they couldn’t think of a better place to give back than to local kids.

“It really makes us happy to think about all the joys and smiles that the educational supplies and that the toys are going to bring to the teachers and the principals and the kids. Because that’s what it’s all about, the fun, the smiles, and the joy,” said Michelle Johnson, Director of Corporate Communications at Oriental Trading Company.

While the teachers can use them as they wish, many of the items will be used as rewards for good behavior, like showing kindness or working as a team.

Some toys will be placed in the school office when a student gets a positive office referral.

“Includes a phone call home to their parents to share the good news, and of course it includes going home to the prize box and picking out three trinkets, which families love and we send those home,” said Moon.

And with all the new stuff, we can expect that the prize box to be full for some time.

