Papillion family grows beyond expectations after agency phone call

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Andrew and Amy Feaser turned to adoption after four years of not getting pregnant after their first son, Ethan. They adopted their second son, Taylor, from Korea. They had such a good experience, they decided to adopt another child, Jacob, from Korea as well.

"Five months after bringing Jacob home, I got the surprise of my life and was pregnant with Conner, so he joined us in 2018 and our family was complete again," said Amy.

But then another surprise. A call from the adoption agency. Jacob had a biological baby sister. The agency wanted to know if they would be interested in adopting her too.

"And at first I said, absolutely not, I can't do five kids, but once we thought about it and saw her picture there was no way we could say no," Amy said.

The experience of getting Hannah home to Nebraska had challenges. Typically adoptive parents take two trips. The first is for an initial court hearing and then for custody.

"With COVID, Korea has a 14-day mandatory quarantine so it just doesn't make sense to do two trips. So my wife, superwoman over here, did two months in Korea waiting for custody," said Andrew.

Andrew was with her for the first court hearing and Amy brought Jacob on the trip so he could be there to meet his biological sister.

When not in quarantine, she said they did a lot of sightseeing. She said she "enjoyed the country and the culture and the food but I missed home a lot."

She is empathetic to the transition and homesick feelings Hannah must be experiencing after coming to Nebraska this month.

Amy said the 2-year-old girl is experiencing a lot of changes, such as, "new name, new language, new family, new foods, she lived in a big city, she was afraid to walk in the grass at first."

But she's doing well and fully supported by her family who is so happy to have their family now complete.

"So we never set out to have five kids but we wouldn't have it any other way," Amy said. Andrew added, "wouldn't change it."