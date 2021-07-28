Watch

Papillion teen creates flag disposal box for Eagle Scout project

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:08:03-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion teen has been working on his Eagle Scout project and it's already a hit in Sarpy County.

15-year-old Ben Huebert decided there would be a need for a flag disposal box for flags that have seen better days.

"A bunch of my neighbors and grandparents came to me and said, 'Hey, we have some flags. Can you take them?' because they knew I was a boy scout," said Huebert.

The scouts hold flag ceremonies where they properly dispose of flags. That involves cutting the flag according to code, then burning and burying the pieces.

He raised money and created a box for his parish and for one to be placed outside the Veteran's Office in the Sarpy County Treasurer's Office.

"It's a symbol of our nation that represents honor, courage, sacrifice, and I think hope for a lot of people so it's a tradition that's very important," said Trace Jones, Sarpy County's veterans service officer and interim treasurer.

The box has been in place for less than a month and it had filled up. Huebert recently emptied it. Jones said he wasn't surprised given Sarpy County is such a strong military community. He said anyone is invited to drop off an old flag there.

Huebert is now finishing up his project so he can submit his report.

