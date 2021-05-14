Platteview track coach finds herself in the rankings

PLATTEVIEW, Neb. (KMTV) — Christina Elder is a wife, mom, teacher and Platteview High School track coach. Recently, she added world-ranked athlete to that already packed list.

The 33-year-old Omaha woman said she finds peace on the track, "I forget about everything going on and my to-do list, and it's just time for me to work hard and focus on myself a little bit."

She also fuels up by training. "It gives me an energy, and it's just my me time, my alone time, I love it."

Elder has been competing in Masters Track in her age group. Recently her time in the 800m put her number one in the worldwide rankings.

Tyson Thomas is her coach. They met through Orange Theory fitness where he works and she works out.

"It's just amazing to see her prioritize everything in her life, and I don't even know how she does it because I wouldn't be able to do it myself," Thomas said.

Elder said the competition drives her, but unlike when she was younger, it's pride more than pressure that motivates her.

"I just want to inspire them that mommy works really hard and mommy has goals for herself, and I push myself and try to achieve them," Elder said.

She hopes to compete internationally, but pandemic restrictions have limited competitions. Thomas believes she can go far in the sport far and keep shaving seconds off her time.

