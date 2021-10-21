Positively the Heartland: Accessible gym focuses on possibilities, not reps

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man wants the community to be more welcoming and inclusive. Instead of quitting after a life-changing diagnosis, he found inspiration.

Twenty years ago Daryl Kucera opened a gym. One month after it opened, his life changed forever.

"It's interesting how you remember the date and time when your life changes, and for me it was 10:10 in the morning September 18th and I was having a conference call in my office and all the lights flashed. I sit down in my office and the lights flashing and the end of the week I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis," said Kucera.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. Soon after his diagnosis, Kucera was in a mobility chair.

Instead of letting it stop him, it inspired him.

He continued his passion for fitness and health but this time, modified. He changed his existing gym to MSForward.

They offer programming that's adaptable for those who experience diagnoses like MS, dementia, Parkinson's, spinal cord injuries and more.

