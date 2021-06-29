Positively the Heartland: Bellevue Public Library hosting Makerspace lab through summer

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue Public Library is hosting the Library Innovation Studios this summer. It's a Makerspace lab - full of technology people in rural communities may not have easy access to including 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, CNC routers, heat presses, embroidery machines, digital photography, and a button maker.

Jen Adame is an avid crafter, so naturally, she was excited to see the Library Innovation Studios at Bellevue Public Library. Her first class is 3D printing.

“I’ve never used one before, never even seen one before,” Adame said.

You don't have to be an expert to come here. In fact, library staff just learned how to use most of this equipment six weeks ago too.

“They love the fact that we don’t necessarily know what we’re doing,” said Dawn Wilson, adult services and technology librarian. “That makes them feel better that they’re learning along with us. We can tell them trial and error. This is what we did wrong, and we are here for you.”

Wilson walks the class through the basics - loading the machine, finding a design, even common mistakes to avoid.

“I think it looks a little bit complicated to begin, the different types of settings,” Adame said. “Maybe not so complicated if you’re using a design that’s already made.”

The Library Innovation Studios is free and open to anyone after they’ve been certified on the equipment. There is a small fee for consumable supplies like glassware and wood but you can also bring your own.

“It’s just so much fun to watch people and it's really rewarding. We had someone who was able to fix his leaf blower for 76 cents instead of buying a new leaf blower,” Wilson said.

Adame hasn't decided on her first 3D printing project yet.

“I think it’s awesome just to be able to learn how to use one of them and then on top of that have the ability to come in and create your own design or to print things to give as gifts,” Adame said.

All of this was made possible through partnerships with the Nebraska Library Commission, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension, and Regional Library Systems.

Bellevue Public Library will have the Innovation Studios through August. You can sign up for equipment training on the library's website or call 402-293-3157.