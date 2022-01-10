Positively the Heartland: Breathing new life into classic photographs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do Space is a free technology library where people are able to let their imaginations run wild.

Lindsey Steele is one of those who spent four hours scanning negatives of a priceless moment in her family history: her parents' wedding.

"Their book of wedding photos is actually just the proof from their wedding photos, they never had like bigger pictures from their wedding printed, I had all the negatives from their wedding photos so I stole them from my parents' house, quite some time ago, it's been on my to-do list," Steele said.

Seeing the photographs in a big, digital format was thrilling for Steele and her family. When she got married, she was inspired to help her parents' journey get portrayed in a full-circle way.

"My sister and I both got married within the last few years and just thinking about, you know, being able to have our wedding photos printed large, we just thought that it would be really nice for them to be able to do," Steele said.

Do Space Director Angela McGraw says the library offers all kinds of equipment helping people create from concept to reality.

"The only limit that individuals have is gonna be their own creativity," McGraw said.

In Steele's case, that creativity makes for preserving precious memories, keeping them in the family for years to come.

"Now they'll be able to be passed on, they'll exist forever now even if the negatives get lost somewhere down the road, we'll always have those images," Steele said.

Steele also took one of the wedding photos and printed it on an ornament with her parents' wedding date and placed it on their Christmas tree for her mom to see.

