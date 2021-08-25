Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: Broom man to be honored with statue

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 14:05:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A group of Omahans is working on a tribute to Rev. Livingston Wills. The man, affectionately known as the Broom Man, was a blind preacher who went door to door selling brooms in different neighborhoods of the city. He passed away in 2008.

Artist John Lajba is working on creating the statue. He is known for artwork throughout the country. In Omaha, he created the Road to Omaha statue outside TD Ameritrade Park and the statues that greet you at The Durham Museum.

"I want them to feel like, 'Hey, I met this man. There's a sculpture of this man who sold brooms and he's not really famous but you know they took all the expense and time to create this sculpture of him, and here he is in downtown Omaha,'" said Lajba.

There's a Facebook page dedicated to his memory and the statue project. It's had many donors but organizers are hoping for a large donor to help them finish the project.

"It always amazed me as a young child to see a blind man navigating the neighborhood with such precision, it astounded me," said committee member David Jensen.

The final location for the statue has not yet been decided. Lajba is finishing the clay sculpture which will be used to make molds so the statue can be created in bronze.

The family of Wills sent a news release with a statement that they no longer support the specific goals from this project. They said his legacy is bigger than a mere statue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information