Positively the Heartland: City of Atlantic bonds over broomball

ATLANTIC, Iowa. (KMTV) — The frigid January temperatures might make you want to stay inside, but some Iowans are braving the weather by participating in broomball—a competitive ice game. It's like hockey, but instead of a puck, there's a ball and you don't need skates—just shoes and a broom!

"You kind of have to be a little bit nerdy with it, in the ability to go out there and just have fun and make a little bit of a fool of yourself," City of Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said. "Most likely you are going to fall on the ice and wipe out every once in a while but I think that's what makes it fun because anyone can come out and do it."

Rasmussen acknowledges sport is not only good for the body but also the mind and heart.

"Within Cass County, we've identified mental health as a big issue. And so getting out and doing recreational opportunities and doing all those things are very, very important," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen brought broomball as an option for people without skates or equipment—just a random ball and a willingness to have some fun.

"This is our first year doing it. We had 13 people that came out the first time we did it, had a lot of fun and we're hoping to continue to build it with the years to come," Rasmussen said.

"Broomball is cheap, you got a broom and that's about all you got to go grab, if your mom ain't paying attention, I guess you could take it from home and let her find out later," Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen said.

Bonding over broomball—that's the win Rasmussen is hoping to score.

"I just think it's human nature that we wanna be, have relationships with people and we want to make those connections," Rasmussen said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.