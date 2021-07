OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the school year nears, teachers are preparing their classrooms for what they hope to be a more normal year.

For Monday's Positively the Heartland, 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis tells us how the community is helping teachers make their classrooms more than just a place to learn.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.