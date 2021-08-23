Positively the Heartland: Farmers market provides more than just fresh produce

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Finding outdoor, COVID safe and affordable events has been hard to come by the last 18 months, but did you know there has actually been one of those events happening in downtown Omaha every week since May?

That's right! It's The Old Market Farmers Market.

"I just like seeing everyone and buying all this stuff," Omaha resident Amber Bock said. "I just love the shopping."

For the last three and a half months, The Old Market Farmers Market has provided Omaha with entertainment, something that's been far and few between during the age of COVID.

"It's really nice to get outside and be in the community and help support local farmers and get some good food," Omaha resident Anna Carl said.

One local candle vendor, Ruth Nash, says the farmers market is just as much about community as it is about business.

"I've been vending for awhile, so you kind of know all the vendors. It's like a family," Nash said.

Nash started The Light Candle Company, soy candles that she hopes spreads the message of light, love and positivity through scent.

Her favorite thing about The Old Market Farmers Market is seeing all the people connect through local business.

"I love coming out here," Nash said. "We get to interact with everyone coming an shopping. We get to chat or tell stories about the week. It's just the social interaction that we've been missing for all this time."

Nash says whether it's a candle, a bouquet of flowers, fresh produce or even a new friend; there is something for everyone to love on Saturday mornings in downtown Omaha.

The Old Market Farmers Market runs every Saturday until October 9th.

The hours are 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.