Positively the Heartland: Free Little Art Gallery brings color to Council Bluffs neighborhood

“You know, food and shelter, we know those are things that people need—but arts are just as important to create a healthy community," said Council Bluffs resident Elizabeth Pozzi.

Each day, Pozzi adds a little color and whimsy to the historic Fairmount Park neighborhood of Council Bluffs.

After deciding on a theme and picking out mini art pieces, she heads outside to set up her Free Little Art Gallery.

“I saw somebody on TikTok visiting one in Seattle so I did some research and found out there was kind of a network of them already existing.”

Pozzi noticed a lack of galleries in the immediate area, so she brought one to her own front yard.

“I bought Scrabble tile holders to be like the gallery shelf walls that you’ll see inside the gallery, I got little tiny easels, I bought little tiny people to occasionally put in there and little tiny rugs," she said.

It’s inspired by the Little Free Library concept with a little twist.

“I go out and set up a new show every day with a theme and people can come and bring art to leave in the gallery, or if they’re not an artist but they really want one of the pieces out of the gallery, they can come and just take art, they don’t have to trade,” said Pozzi.

She shares photos and videos of it each day and has amassed over 7,000 followers on TikTok.

While the gallery may be tiny, the impact is big, and Pozzi hopes to see more pop up across the metro.

“Ultimately my goal is to get other people to build these as well. I really just want a bigger, stronger community of Little Free Art Galleries in neighborhoods,” she said.

The Free Little Art Gallery is located on Glen Ave. and Pomona St.

Follow the gallery on TikTok at flagonglen. Pozzi also posts photos daily on Facebook.

