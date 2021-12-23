Positively the Heartland: Girl Scouts Show their 'Spirit' through community service

"Show Your Girl Scout Spirit — A Holiday Community Service Project" is a program that encourages Girl Scout troops to find ways to give back and express gratitude.

Girl Scout Troop 48823 is doing so by writing letters to veterans and teachers, thanking them for their hard work.

"When COVID-19 started, they were looking for ways for girls to be able to do their community service without coming in contact with and putting themselves at risk, so they started a national service project where girls could write letters and collect donations and spread them across the country," Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska's Shannon Peterson said.

"I wrote stuff like Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah; I didn't really know what Kwanzaa was, so I didn't really do that. But I tried to make sure I included everybody in my card and nobody's celebration or religion was left out," Maeve Berger said.

Already at the age of 10 Berger understands the importance of giving back and kindness.

"There's so much that's already happened that's already scarred this world. I think that our next generation can help fix it up and I think that doing these kinds of things at a young age will give us a better perspective of how to be kind and better," Berger said.

Sweet, smart and filled with a sense of purpose — all qualities making for a strong troop.

"If one Girl Scout makes a difference, then a whole troop of Girl Scouts can change the world," Peterson said.

The troop also visited a pantry, organized clothes and helped people in need.

