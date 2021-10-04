Positively the Heartland: Junkstock Harvest Edition returns

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the 10th year of Junkstock, a one-of-a-kind festival that features vintage and antique vendors, food trucks and apple cider donuts. The Nebraska tradition takes on new meaning for those involved.

"Being out on a 132-acre farm, it's all about harvest and seeing all the colors change, and it's just a really special place to be," spokesperson Danelle Schlegelmilch said.

"We've had 10 plus years of Junkstock in the fall, we can't picture our lives without it," Jessica Owens said.

"For the change of seasons, when you're changing the decorating in your home, it's just the right timing," Laurie Owens said.

Laurie and Jessica Owens are vendors and sell re-purposed furniture, candles and farmhouse goods.

Schlegelmilch helps organize Junkstock and it's doing its part to honor health care workers.

"We're thanking them, we're allowing healthcare workers to come for free this fall, which is, a way we can show our appreciation to all of them for their hard work over the last 18 months," Schlegelmilch said.

For Jessica, this tradition takes on new life during these turbulent times.

"It provides stability and normalcy in our lives, in this trying time you just never know what's going to happen," Jessica said.

The pet-friendly event is $10 at the gate per day or $20 for the whole weekend.

The festival runs again this weekend. For more info, visit here.

