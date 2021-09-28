Watch

Positively the Heartland: Local Girl Scouts awarded highest honor

Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:10:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, a few Girl Scouts earn prestigious awards for their efforts to make the world a better place. Brynnleigh Weaver and Emma Bitterman, two scouts from Papillion, wanted to change the world of STEM and end the stigma that it’s a boys club. In doing so, they received the gold award which is the highest achievement offered.

3 News now reporter Alyssa Curtis has more on how the pair helped better the community.

