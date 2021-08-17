Positively the Heartland: Million Fathers March welcomes kids back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community members lined up to loudly cheer on students at Mount View Elementary on their first day back to school.

Those in line missed the annual event last year because of the pandemic.

"This is one of the highlights of the year to come down here and welcome the kids back," said Charles Wilson.

The local groups Black Men United partnered with the Black Star Project and Fathers Incorporated.

It's part of the national effort known as the Million Fathers March. Fathers are encouraged to take their kids to school on the first day and pledge ten hours of community service at their child's school. They point to the benefits of having a father figure in a child's life.

"No matter if it's your kid or another kid, having a dad there has always been a good thing especially as far as self-esteem building and kids feeling supported," said State Senator Terrell McKinney.