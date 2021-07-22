POSITIVELY THE HEARTLAND: Mulhall's partnering with Keep Omaha Beautiful to replace trees lost in storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, the fastest winds ever recorded at Eppley Airfield rolled through the Omaha metro, damaging and uprooting trees in its path.

“After the storm hit, it was clear just in the stories and the things we were hearing from our customers and our friends how important the trees were to them," said Dan Mulhall, vice president of Mulhall's.

The plant experts at Mulhall's say they want to do something to replace those trees that were lost in the storm. Along with offering discounts on their trees, they’re also partnering with Keep Omaha Beautiful to begin replanting efforts.

“Every time someone buys a tree from us, now through the end of July, we’re donating $10 to Keep Omaha Beautiful’s program to plant more trees in the community," Mulhall said.

The Trees for Omaha program is putting a focus on native species.

“There have been a series of diseases that have taken out whole swaths of trees," Mulhall said. "So a diverse treescape is really important.”

Mulhall's says the new trees will benefit not just the yards of customers, but the whole community.

“Whether it's visitors or we all try to enjoy what it is we’re doing outside, and it's the tree canopy that allows that to happen," Mulhall said.