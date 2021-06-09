Positively the Heartland: Nelson family invites you to experience farm life

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer vacation may have you working to come up with fun activities for the kids. How about a trip to the farm!

Nelson Produce Farm in Valley has been operating for more than a decade. In 2019, they decided to open to the public.

Owner Pam Nelson said, "I always say we are a real working farm."

They've been fine-tuning the experience for folks, but they aren't looking to stray from their real working farm roots.

Nelson said, "Our goal is really not to get bigger in the sense of more space but just refine what we do and make it better."

The cost to get in is $7. Visitors two-and-under get in for free.

You can pick in-season produce like fresh strawberries and then buy what you pick. Right now, green beans, zucchini, yellow squash and jalapenos are also ready for picking.

They also have a cafe with fresh food.

June is Baby Animal Month at the farm.

You can purchase food or a bottle to feed baby goats. You can also hold baby chicks.

They are open Thursday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They often have themed events and festivals, so check their website for their schedule.

Plus, you can register in advance for farm-to-table dinner events for the adults.

