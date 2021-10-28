Positively the Heartland: New Indian restaurant is embodiment of family's dream

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new restaurant just opened in the Old Market called Indian Bistro, run by a chef who has cooked for dignitaries like India's prime ministers.

Chef Shambhu Singh wants to win Omaha hearts the best way he can — through their stomachs.

"My food, I know, basically 13, 14 years to Omaha, so people like my food," Singh said.

His son, Amit, said this restaurant is the product of more than 30 years of hard work.

"He's here in this market. It is easy to bring people from all over Omaha and once they will come here, they definitely will come here and try his food," Amit said.

Shambhu said he comes from humble beginnings: a middle-class family and small town in India. Since coming to America, he's cooked for India's prime ministers twice — once in 2006 and once again this year.

"There are people, they come from 200 miles to just try his food, that's the main thing. He has that quality in his hand," Amit said.

Family and heart make up the core ingredients of the business; operating from the hands of a man who started his dream from a faraway place.

"India is the country, we like to greet the customer, very welcoming. Money is different thing," Amit said.

There are also plans to open a restaurant in Houston.

