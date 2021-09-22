Watch

Positively the Heartland: Omaha humor writer gets book published

Posted at 7:02 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 08:02:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Anna Lind Thomas has always appreciated the value of a joke.

"A lot of people have always thought I should be a comedian, but my whole life I wanted to be a writer," she said.

That's when she decided to start an outlet.

"I started a blog. I called it "Ha Has for Hoo Has," which was a funny website for women. And within about six months, one of my stories went viral, it went mega-viral. And so after that, I was like, 'Okay, maybe I can do this, maybe I can do this for a living,'" Lind Thomas said.

She wrote constantly for her platforms, fans, and craft. She did so diligently for 10 years.

"It made me a better writer. I wouldn't have been ready if it had happened to me earlier," Lind Thomas said.

What happened? Lind Thomas published a book called "We'll Laugh About This Someday." They are essays we'll relate to, she said.

"Humiliating, hard, difficult things happening in my life and realizing I freaked out for no reason and that we'll laugh about this someday," Lind Thomas said.

She cites one story that went viral, an embarrassing moment that ultimately turned into a happy ending.

"I wrote this story a long time ago called "The Fart That Almost Altered My Destiny," Lind Thomas said. "And it was actually about accidentally farting on my date with my now-husband. That's the one that went mega-viral. It was the most horrifying experience of my life, but we ended up getting married."

It's a form of medicine she hopes provides the kind of self-care many readers might be looking for.

"If you can find a way to just lighten up, not take yourself so seriously, you can find you'll get through things a lot easier if you just find a way to laugh through it," Lind Thomas said.

For a link to the book, click here.

