Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Heartland: Omaha nonprofit building bridges out of poverty

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:21 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 08:21:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was five years ago that Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty began its mission to help the Omaha and Council Bluffs community find a path over the colossal chasm of poverty.

“There’s 100,000 people in the metro and surrounding counties living in poverty, and we decided that’s just completely unacceptable," said Roger Howard. "We needed to do something about that.”

Now, 734 people have graduated from their 10-week program, investigating barriers and opportunities in their lives while learning financial planning and negotiating.

Howard says their holistic approach helps graduates place their focus on their future goals instead of the survival of the moment.

“They’re stuck in the tyranny of the moment, the need to act for the day and make sure I have food for my children and my electricity is not going to get shut off or whatever," Howard said. "It prevents them from thinking in the abstract and planning ahead.”

Omaha Bridges believes in reaching people where they are, and are currently offering eight classes: four in-person and four virtual. They also pay participants $300 while they learn.

The program has a 94% graduation rate, and graduates average an $18,000 increase in income.

Their goal is to eventually serve 2,500 people a year.

“In 10 years, we would reduce poverty by more than 50% in the metro and through increased incomes and decreased government benefits, that would have a billion-dollar a year impact on our economy,” Howard said.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information