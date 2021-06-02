Positively the Heartland: Omaha's spraygrounds offer free fun for the family

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the weather heats up, many families look for ways to cool off. Spraygrounds are a great, free option.

Omaha Parks and Recreation announced the city's pools will be on a modified operating schedule as they work to overcome a lifeguard shortage. The spraygrounds, however, are fully up and running. They're located all over the city.

Some parents of young kids prefer the option since it's a safe, easy way to beat the heat.

"He's pretty little, he's only two so this is something he can enjoy without too much stress," said Angel Silcott who was visiting Miller Park with her son.

The spraygrounds are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.