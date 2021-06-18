Positively the Heartland: Real Meals delivers comfort and connection to seniors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cassondra June started Real Meals three years ago. She takes nominations, chooses deserving seniors and then cooks and delivers them two meals a week. She currently serves 51 seniors.

"Elderly people have taken care of others, and they have done something for somebody and I think they deserve this meal," she said.

She works another job and runs Real Meals on donations and volunteers.

"People want to pay to have this service. I don't charge for this service. It's a free service," said Cassondra June.

Volunteers help her make the deliveries.

One recipient, Beverly Frazier, said the food is delicious and described Cassondra June as a missionary and an angel.

"She's kind-hearted and true. She's a Christian. It's a blessing, we are receiving a blessing," said Frazier.

Cassondra June has been branching out too. She recently served kids with O.NE Finest Dance Team.

Bread for the Journey's Omaha chapter recently presented Cassondra June with a grant for her work.

If you'd like to learn more about Real Meals, donate to the nonprofit or nominate someone, you can reach out to Cassondra June on Facebook. You can email her at RealMealsOmaha@gmail.com. She takes donations through

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

