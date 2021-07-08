Positively the Heartland: The Blue Bucket Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One Omaha woman is doing her part to better the community one piece of trash at a time.

3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis spoke with the coordinator of the Blue Bucket Project about how keeping the community clean is a community effort.

Cindy Tefft was involved with another local organization’s litter pick-up efforts when she decided to expand on it by creating her own litter pick-up kit called the Blue Bucket Project.

“One of my friends said, ‘I want to do that, I love what you’re doing, I’m going to go out and buy the stuff,’ and I said, ‘No, don’t...I have the stuff and I’ll give it to you.’ I gave him a little kit and that’s how the kit started,” she said.

Tefft received a mini-grant and has since distributed over 150 kits. The kits allow more people in the community to get involved.

“While there are a ton of people in Omaha who already do the work, there are some people who don’t have the ability or tools. Empowering people engaging people in their own neighborhoods has been a fun thing,” she said.

Volunteers use the kits to pick up trash in their neighborhoods but the Blue Bucket Project also hosts events called flash trash mobs.

“We come in, spend 60 minutes...no RSVP. Whoever shows up, shows up and we come in and do the work and head out,” she said.

Volunteers say the events, or even picking up litter on your own time, keeps the community cleaner and safer. They added that it’s also a way to have fun.

The litter kits include a trash grabber, a vest, gloves, and trash bags.

