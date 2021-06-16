Positively the Heartland: Visit Nebraska parks with the Great Park Pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Great Park Pursuit started in 2008 and has only grown. You're invited to take part, explore Nebraska and possibly win some prizes.

Tracy Stratman is the committee chair of the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association's Great Park Pursuit.

Stratman says through the challenge they are, "really trying to get people outside and to explore the hidden gems that are in their backyard."

There are 20 posts set up at parks throughout the state. A few are located in the Omaha metro area. You sign up online, find the parks, read the clues, make an impression of the post and then mail in your paper.

You can also use their mobile app, although they advise there have been some difficulties with the app.

Those etches or photos are important because they can get you entered into drawings for impressive prizes including a grand prize of $1,500 of outdoor gear.

You don't have to find all 20 posts, but prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of tracings you collect.

The Great Park Pursuit runs through September, and you can join at any time. Last year more than 1,000 teams took part. Teams vary in size.

