Positively the Heartland: Westside Senior is budding fashion designer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gretchen Nelson's love for creativity started at a young age.

"As a kid, I really wanted to learn how to sew. I'd say around age 6, I got my first sewing machine," Nelson said.

Nelson started considering fashion as a career path when she became a teenager.

"I'd say around age 13, is when I started to consider going into the fashion industry, but when I got into high school, that's when it really took off for me," Nelson said.

Nelson's collection is called För Världen, it's Swedish and means "for the world."

Her brand focuses on sustainability and making use of re-purposed fabric.

"I'm very inspired by patchwork, inspired by very fitted garments and overall just looking at lots of trends," Nelson said.

Nelson is still deciding if she'll apply to show her designs at the next Fashion Week - climbing the ladder with hopes to appeal to a wide base.

"I hope people can wear my clothes proudly in regards to the environment and I want to be an all-inclusive brand and that's something I can work towards cause it's hard to build that," Nelson said.

Her hope is to build something that hasn't been seen before.

"Confident, I want them to feel proud, I want them to feel stylish and happy with their choices," Nelson said.

She's wearing and designing big dreams on her sleeve for the world to see. Nelson is also applying for college in the fall with hopes to major in Fashion Design.

