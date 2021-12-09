Positively the Heartland: Woman uses creativity to heal after infant loss

Using pain for purpose — that's what Shinnice Preston is doing with her Etsy business called Zuri and Me.

In November 2019, Preston miscarried and underwent surgery to have what she calls her "spiritual baby" removed.

"Having to have this baby that you have given a name, who you've started to love and build into your family, know in a few days, this baby is not going to physically be with you, that was extremely difficult to put into words," Preston said.

Four months later, Preston was pregnant again, giving birth to a baby named Zuri.

"She definitely is the circle that completes what and who our family is. It's me, dad, a teenager, a little toddler, our spiritual baby who looks over us and our Zuri bear," Preston said.

Preston was inspired to start the business after a friend gave her a headband. Once Zuri wore it, Preston felt a spark.

"That smile and that love and that little bow, it just gave me everything I felt like I needed in that moment. I said to myself, I could do this, I could make this," Preston said.

Every item Preston provides has a matching adult and child option, symbolizing the bond between families.

"Every piece that I have and every piece that is created encompasses everyone in my family. We help pick out the colors, we help pick out the patterns, we help pick out the way we want it to look," Preston said.

Preston's idea started with a bow. Now, her business ties together her healing and moving forward from a journey that started with a storm and ended with a rainbow.

"She's such a sweetheart, she has dimples, has a really big smile and she is Shady Baby, we like to call her, but she loves our family and we love her to death," Preston said.

For a link to shop, click here.

