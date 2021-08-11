Watch

Sarpy County therapy dog brings comfort to law enforcement and community

Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:19:41-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — 17-month-old Henry brings a lot of joy to the hallways of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The golden retriever is a trained therapy dog who makes the rounds with his owner, Lead Chaplain Jeff Kaiser.

"I realize I've become chopped liver compared to Henry when I've walked into a room, but it's really something to watch people respond, they just open up," said Kaiser.

As a chaplain he provides support to law enforcement officers as they deal with emotions that can impact work and home life.

"Obviously there's a few stressors in law enforcement, and we just try to be a resource to help folks navigate life, challenges," said Kaiser.

He hopes that Henry will slowly work more with community members too.

Kaiser and Henry work part time, but they can also be found in other buildings like the Sarpy County courthouse, juvenile justice center, Bellevue Police Department and the 911 dispatch center.

You can also find Henry on social media. He's on Instagram and Twitter.

