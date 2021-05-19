Ralston Public School District expands summer school program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The last year was tough for students having to leave their classrooms and learn from home. It was an adjustment that didn't come easy for some.

"It was really hard for me to get myself going in the morning. I realized I would be sitting down and doing pretty much the same thing I had been doing because without being in the classroom it's kind of hard to actively participate,” said Ralston High School student, Eli Smith.

To help students get back on track or to work ahead, Ralston Public School District has expanded its summer school program.

"We also broke up the schedule so we have classes offered in the morning, in the afternoon and we also have more of an evening class, so that we're really trying to work with our kids’ schedules," said Jesse Tvrdy, Ralston High School principal.

While remote learning was challenging, it did offer students an opportunity to grow in other areas.

"His dad and I worked full time so he had to take on a lot of responsibility and I think that was a good lesson. And it probably prepared him for college because mom and dad aren't going to be there,” said mom, Jodi Smith.

And learning to work around and through difficulties is what school is all about.

"Of course COVID caused some challenges. It was also a lot of lessons learned that are going to benefit him going forward," said Smith.

Ralston High School has about 1,000 students and for those who live in the district and want to attend, it is free.

This school year was full of modifications, with continual adjustments having to be made.

"Reading was kind of a big thing because I had not really read for comprehension much so when I had to get back into my English classes I had to readjust and make sure I was understanding everything that was coming through,” said Eli.

Registration for summer school is currently open.

