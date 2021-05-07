REBOUND: Big Mama's Kitchen updates technology in order to keep serving its famous soul food

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 news now is looking at ways to help you and area businesses overcome the effects of the pandemic and rebound from them.

At the height of the pandemic many restaurants closed down. And, to stay in business, many changed how they operate.

Big Mama’s Kitchen says technology saved them during the pandemic. They are known for serving up some of the metro’s best soul food. but when the pandemic hit, Big Mama's Kitchen was hit just as hard as any other business.

"We noticed on March 8th [2021] that the sales gradually started to go down, and by that Sunday we had a nine hour day and we only sold $100 worth of food. That Monday, I laid everybody off, it was just me and my daughter, we switched to carry out and curbside," said owner, Gladys Harrison.

Harrison said when hard times hit you do what is necessary to keep the fires burning hot and that includes becoming more technologically savvy.

"My 5-year-old grandson probably has more experience with technology than I do but Clover makes it so very, very easy," said Harrison, referring to the restaurant’s point-of-sale technology.

Upgrading and purchasing equipment can be expensive for a small business, but Clover works with small businesses and allows them to lease the equipment they need.

Big Mama's Kitchen is also about to open up a bar called Dena's Place.

There are about 10 open positions and the company is currently hiring.

You can stop in and see them in the Highlander Accelerator or visit them online at BigMamasKitchen.com

