Omaha woman living her dream through her own baked goods business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Owning a business is a part of the American Dream for many.

One young woman has had many dreams come true. She met the love of her life on a trip to Florida from Israel, married him, moved to Omaha, and now owns her own business making delicious baked goods.

All of this at just 25 years old.

"For my entire life, I was like I want to be independent,” said Yuvi Kolbar. “I want to do something that I love, and I want to be responsible for my own things and do whatever I want."

Kolbar wasted no time making her dreams a reality. She started baking at home and within six months has already found a professional kitchen to bake in and grow her business.

"I can do shipping, and I can do catering now,” she said.

Kolbar doesn't make your average cookies and muffins. She likes to bake things that make you feel like you've traveled to Europe or somewhere else far away.

"The pizza cookie is actually a giant chocolate chip cookie, 10 inches, and super chewy and crispy on the outside,” she said. “Then you can pick up to three toppings like M&M's. The Amsterdam cookie is a dark chocolate cookie, and I fill it with Nutella."

Kolbar also makes chocolate chip cookies shaped like shot glasses where customers can add a custom label.

"It's a chocolate chip cookie with an inner coat of dark chocolate and you can fill it with ice cream, coffee, milk,” she said.

She bakes a lot of creative items including gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan goodies.

"I'm planning on having different desserts, that you can barely find here, and different flavors, and a different experience,” Kolbar said. “I feel like if you are different, you have to use it, and you have to show it."

Currently, you can find Yuvi's Bakeshop at the Old Market and Aksarben Farmers Markets on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can also place orders on her website. She makes local deliveries and is now able to ship nationwide.

"I really believe that if you love something, and you go all the way, and you do it every day and you be consistent and you believe in yourself and you believe in the way that you're doing it, you'll succeed,” Kolbar said. “There is no other chance."

Kolbar’s dream is to open her own bakery one day and continue making creative and delicious treats.

To learn more about Yuvi's Bakeshop, click here.

