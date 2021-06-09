Watch

Summer food programs help local families

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 09, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Iowa and Nebraska are cutting off the additional unemployment supplemental income, some parents may find it hard to make ends meet.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis looked at how summer food programs at some schools are making sure everyone in its community gets enough to eat.

To find a location participating in the program, go to https://usda-fns.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=83b4d15211ed491a8ad5104291e601d2.

Related: Mobile summer meal program being offered by the Salvation Army for area children

