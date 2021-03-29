Taste of Heaven food truck helps those in need across Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local feeding program called the Taste of Heaven food truck, established 10 years ago, is still going strong but had to pivot because of the pandemic.

Their ribs, chicken & waffles, and Friday fish frys are a big hit.

"We do grilled wings with our own hot sauce and we sell out every time we offer them," said Tony Sanders, owner of the Taste of Heaven food truck.

Sanders wanted to help others, so he started out providing meals to about 200 kids, five days a week, in food-insecure neighborhoods. With the need being so great, he quickly had to expand.

"During the course of that, we saw people needing food over the weekend. For many of them, the only hot meal they were getting was at the food program. When school was not in or they would go home for the weekend, many of them would be left without food. So we started sending home pantries with them," said Sanders.

Purchased at the end of last year, during the pandemic, the food truck allows them to reach an even wider audience by delivering free hot meals and still offer something extra special to the kids.

"Many of the kids didn't know how to cook, so we incorporated a cooking class so they would know how to cook the items we were providing for them," said Sanders.

Helping kids succeed is another passion so he is turning Sweet Tooth, the snack portion of the business, over to his mentees and nephews. They know exactly what should be sold.

"Back when school was still in every day there was this snack cart where kids could go buy snacks every day and I remember some of the things that people bought and those were some of the things we put on the menu," said Jaylen Dunn, Sanders’ nephew.

When you see the truck you, can't help but notice some very special photographs. Sanders said he will always pay homage to those who helped him get his start.

This restaurant on wheels provides mobility and a clear path to keep their business rolling.

“The restaurant industry has been impacted significantly due to COVID when it comes to people dining in, the food truck gives us an opportunity to move around a bit more and go to neighborhood associations and have block parties that brings people together outside,” said Sanders.

Along with delivering free food to those in need, the food truck is available for pop-ups, catering and private events.

You can find the Taste of Heaven food for lunch this Friday in the parking lot of the Koinonia Friends of Christ church near 32nd and Corby.

You can find where they will be next on their Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.