Telehealth services growing amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. — Telehealth services reduce staff exposure to sick people as well as reduce overcrowded health facilities. It also allows professionals to deliver much-needed patient care.

The stigma associated with mental health is slowly being erased due to COVID-19, making talking with health professionals more common.

"Some of us are realizing it is okay to ask for that help and it is okay to give that help. We have all joined together as a community to get through something and that is something that has come out of the pandemic," said Amy Monzingo, an EAP Counselor for Methodist Health Systems.

The convenience of Telehealth is another reason for the increase in acceptability. It allows people to seek help from their homes. There is no driving to an office and it is something that can be done during your lunch hour through a telephone conversation or a video conference.

But for some, it does pose a few challenges.

"As a counselor, we are missing some parts of them when we are talking on the phone. We are not getting the non-verbal cues. We are not getting to see how they generally look. Do they look disheveled? Do they look like they're not taking care of themselves or eating properly? We really need to focus on their voice and the words that they are saying," adds Monzingo.

Even kids are getting the importance of taking care of their mental health.

"Your mental health is like a broken bone and you would go to the doctor for a broken bone. If your mental health is not where it should be, you need the help a doctor can give you, or just talking it out with a friend or family member could help," said high school student Jillian Snow.

Monzingo says once the pandemic is over, she can see a portion of her business in Telehealth continuing.

To avoid burnout and stress, here are a few of their tips:

Gratitude. Allow yourself to regularly feel thankful for your life and the people in it.

Take a day off! Take time for yourself.

Explore a hobby - that releases stress. Activities that give you some control in your life.

Disconnect - try removing yourself from social media for a while.

Connect - interacting with actual people.

More tips and information can be found on their website https://bestcareeap.org/

