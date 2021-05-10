UNO students return to in-person learning this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students all across the country had to shift their learning due to the pandemic and switched to online classes.

This fall, the University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) has decided to open the campus back up to those wishing to return to in-person learning.

Lots of drive-up and drive-thru events took place this past year for students at UNO.

But now, students are being allowed to attend in-person learning this fall if they want.

University officials said a lot of thought went into this decision.

"We have tried to base all of our determinations, policies, procedures, recommendations, rules on science. We work very closely with our federal partners at the CDC, the FCA, the whole alphabet soup of data driven sources," said UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffery Gold.

And it's not just classes they are bringing back.

"Regarding student activities in the fall, we are working to have all of them resume. Student organizations will be able to meet on campus with lots of careful guidance from Dr. Meza's office. We will have competitive sports activities through our recreational facilities,” said UNO Chief Academic Officer Sacha Kopp.

Not only will events be open to the students but to the public as well.

More food service serving stations will also be open.

"I will have to say that we have seen a much higher utilization of grab and go where they just pick something up and don't sit around a table as they use to with their classmates, faculty or staff," said Dr. Gold.

UNO is not requiring students to get vaccinated.

University officials will make whatever changes are needed to the campus learning experience based on timely, accurate data.

