Volunteers spreading love during compassion week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Worshippers at the King of Kings church made this week compassion week where they made special deliveries of appreciation to those on the front lines of protecting us.

All this week across the metro, area first responders got surprise visits from volunteers of all ages.

"I know they work really hard and can get injured, so it's just nice to be able to help them," said Lexi Millen, a volunteer.

Hundreds of handwritten thank you cards were given out, each with a special surprise inside, that served a dual purpose of saying thanks and supporting local restaurants.

"We have bought $5,000 worth of gift cards for local restaurants and we have given those gift cards away all week to our first line of responders, so teachers, nurses, police, fire and paramedics," said Greg Griffith, lead pastor of King of Kings Church.

Along with thank-you cards and restaurant gift cards, baked goods were also part of the surprise, and giving to others always seems to give back in return.

The Papillion Fire Department Station Number Two took the time to give the Millen family a private tour.

"I like helping others so it was fun and the tour was also a fun treat for me," said Zoe Millen, a volunteer.

But making sure those who help others were not forgotten was most important.

"When I think about the fire department I always think about the great risk and sacrifice they make and when I think about this past year, I just can't imagine. The rest of us could stay home and stay away from people but for them to do their job, that was never an option," said Kari Millen, a volunteer.

To show their appreciation, firefighters from Omaha Station Number 63 took a moment to take a selfie with their young admirers.

"We are cheering them on and we are thankful for their willingness to be those people to say we are here to serve and help and we are here to say thank you," said Griffith.

