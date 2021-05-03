Warmer weather draws more people to local parks

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — With the warmer weather and new mask-wearing guidance from the CDC, outdoor activities give those wanting to get out a lot of freedom in moving around.

"Certainly during the pandemic, there was a rediscovery of Papillion’s park areas, especially walnut creek and prairie queen,” said Trenton Albers, communications manager with the City of Papillion.

But not everyone was comfortable heading out of the house during the height of the pandemic.

"Not very often. I think we came out here once or twice during everything. Now that the weather is turning and everything is lifting up a little bit more we are wanting to be out a little bit more. I was just telling my son, we are going to be out a lot more this summer, so get used to it,” said Margalie Blackman.

With the option to be close to people or reasonably distanced, continuing to discover local parks and their activities offer COVID-free recreational fun.

Many people head out to the park to walk the many miles of beautiful trails that they have.

But if you are still a bit unsure about running into a lot of people, you might want to skip these beautiful paved trails and head over to the grassy ones.

Walnut Creek has three miles of paved walking trails, five miles of bike trails and five miles of horseback riding trails.

If you are more of a water activity person, you can get out your boat and just relax, cast your line and fish, paddleboard or kayak.

If the kids need a bit of fun, the playgrounds are always a good option.

"One of the things we found is that UV light kills the virus. Playgrounds are in UV light all day so it's kind of like, use it at your own risk but there is very low risk that the virus is going to hang around on a surface that is in the sun all day,” said Albers.

Visit this website for more information on Papillion parks.

