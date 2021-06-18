Workplace navigators are making a difference at companies in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People are headed back to work as companies are slowly returning to in-person work environments. The change leaves many questions, concerns, and some anxiety about the new normal.

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce has workplace navigators to help people in a variety of ways. Manage stress, deal with child care and even assist with a student loan repayment plan.

"I would like to have someone help me navigate my life and so it's very cool that they call them the navigators because that is what they are doing. They are not driving the person's life, they are asking, where are you trying to go? Let's help you get there," said Nas Mahupete, vice president of resident services at QLI.

It's called GrOW, or the Greater Omaha Work lab. They support employees so they can meet their potential at work with the help of workplace navigators.

"Having a job doesn't mean that you have it all figured out. In some cases, some of us can be just one bad day away from losing our job and maybe tumbling down," said Chad Mares, GrOW Program Leader.

Across the metro area, the companies that use the navigators differ, from thousands of employees to just a hundred or so. QLI recently partnered with GrOW Omaha. They are an advanced rehabilitation facility for individuals recovering from brain or spinal cord injuries.

If you are an employee that needs the help of a workplace navigator, they can meet you where you are. That means they can come to your physical location or they can meet with you virtually.

"Life happens to everyone. We are available to employees from the top of the organization all the way down to the bottom, so they can come and talk to a navigator about whatever they want," adds Mares.

"When it comes to the people we have invested in, we are doubling down on that investment. We are saying, let's get some other people who are outside of our organization and that have the same values and asking, how do we help your team members be even more successful in their personal lives and at work?" adds Mahupete.

All navigator sessions are confidential.

You can contact the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce by visiting their webpage to learn more about the GROW Program.