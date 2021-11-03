Reese’s New Super King Size Is Over A Foot Long

Learning how to share is one of the very first lessons of childhood, but certain things are harder to share than others — like, for example, a Reese’s peanut butter cup.

Hershey’s understands the pain of having to share your Reese’s and is now introducing the largest, most shareable package ever created. Measuring over one foot in length, new Reese’s Super King bars offer six peanut butter cups under the same wrapper.

A package of Reese’s the size of a ruler should definitely make sharing easier, but we won’t tell if you still want to keep all six (a total of 4.2 ounces) for yourself. Reese’s Super King bars will be available at select stores nationwide beginning in November.

Reese's

While this is the biggest package of Reese’s to date, it’s not the only way to get a massive Reese’s fix. Reese’s has also created a 1-pound peanut butter cup filled with your choice of mix-in candy and you can also get a tub of 375 peanut butter cups at Sam’s Club.

You also have options from the Hershey’s Store, which sells what it calls the World’s Largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — each weighs 8 ounces and they come in a pack of two, so you get a full pound of peanut butter-chocolate goodness. They also sell a 25-pound box of Reese’s miniatures, plus Reese’s Pieces and Reese’s Sticks.

Reese’s is also constantly coming up with new ideas, somehow making the iconic peanut butter cup even more fun. You can get Reese’s with peanut butter on top instead of chocolate, Reese’s without chocolate and Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.

You can also find a variety of Reese’s treats in stores, like the brand’s first-ever snack cake, ready-to-eat desserts, Reese’s Puffs cereal and Reese’s iced coffee from International Delight.

International Delight

If Reese’s aren’t your thing, you can find oversized candy bars for a handful of other brands as well, like a 32-ounce Kit Kat bar, a 1-pound slice-and-share Snickers and even Twix the size of a yardstick!

The Twix Holiday Cookie Yard Bar is 32 ounces and includes 18 full-size Twix bars for $14.99. Each bar is individually wrapped, so you can give the entire box as a gift or open the box and use the bars as stocking stuffers.

What candy would you love to have in an oversized package?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.