Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

As cities and countries worldwide continue to reopen and travel increasingly resumes, cruises are becoming vacation options once again. Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its Seven Seas Splendor would return in September of this year, with the remainder of “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” resuming travel by February 2022. There are many exotic locales on the itineraries in the coming months — but if you wish to sail around the world, you can start planning now for 2024.

On Jan. 6, 2024, the Seven Seas Mariner will depart Miami on a 132-night cruise. The trip will span three oceans, four continents, 31 countries and 66 ports of call, sailing 34,500 nautical miles.

As part of the experience, voyagers will have the opportunity to explore 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a record number for the cruise line. These are landmarks or areas with cultural, historical, scientific or other significance that have legal protection overseen by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The cruise line has posted multiple short videos and photos on social media using the hashtags #NavigateTheWorld, #WorldCruise2024, and #MomentsInTime, the latter of which is the name of the world cruise.

“Experience unforgettable #MomentsInTime as you fully immerse yourself in the must-see sights and hidden treasures that have always been on your wish list,” Regent Seven Seas posted on Twitter.

“We thought carefully about how, when, and where reuniting the entire Regent family would enable us to consistently deliver an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, as well as provide exceptional destination explorations,” Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a press release. “We are incredibly excited that all five of our ships will be back on the ocean by early 2022, the year of our 30th anniversary. The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet is ready to return, and our crew will be there eagerly waiting to welcome all our guests back on board once again.”

Bespoke amenities of the Moments In Time cruise include first-class air, an exclusive pre-cruise gala, one night in a luxury hotel in Miami, and more than 442 free shoreside experiences at places like Cairns, Queensland in Australia; the Taj Mahal in Cochin, India; and the historic streets of Barcelona, Spain.

Regent will begin accepting reservations for the cruise on July 14, 2021, and you can view an online brochure to learn more. Fares for the four-month cruise start at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite. However, to really cruise in the lap of luxury, guests can book a 2,002 square-foot Master Suite. These accommodations include a personal butler and begin at $199,999 per guest.

