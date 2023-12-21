Ryan Gosling released an updated ‘I’m Just Ken’ with a holiday twist

Ryan Gosling, the well-known Canadian actor and heartthrob who stole scenes (“Sublime!”) in this summer’s blockbuster hit “Barbie,” just treated us all to an early Christmas gift: “Ken the EP.”

Produced in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the duo behind the “Barbie” soundtrack, Gosling dropped the four-song EP Wednesday — and if it’s anything like it’s predecessor, it’s sure to be a hit. The “Barbie” soundtrack — including the original version of “I’m Just Ken” — garnered 12 Grammy nominations.

The EP features three new versions of the hit song as well as a rerelease of the original. In addition to “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” listeners will be treated to a stripped-down, acoustic version of the song titled “In My Feelings” and a dance-y remix called “Purple Disco Machine Remix.” We’re particularly excited about that last one, though there’s no shortage of danceable hits from the original movie’s soundtrack — cue up the “Barbie” movie’s dance scene set to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” for instance.

But it’s Christmastime, so there’s no cover more fitting for the season than Kristmas Ken’s “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).” See for yourself in the official video:

“What do you think, do you think it’s too Christmas?” Gosling asks in the video, worrying that no one will watch it after Dec. 26.

We think it has a bit more staying power — it’s not overly Christmas-y outside the set design and backing music (and Ken wishing Barbie a merry Kristmas at the end of the song), so it’s unlikely to boot Christmas queens Mariah Carey or Brenda Lee out of their spots at the top of the charts.

If, after watching the video, you decide you need more “Barbie” in your life this Christmas season, you can now stream the movie at home.

Merry Kristmas, Barbie!

