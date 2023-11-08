Sam’s Club is selling a $3,800 fine jewelry Advent calendar

Love counting down to Christmas with an Advent calendar but tired of boring old chocolate, trinkets or pairs of socks?

If you’re willing to splurge, Sam’s Club is offering 12- and 25-day fine jewelry Advent calendars to give yourself or a loved one some sparkle this holiday season.

The 12 Day Fine Jewelry Advent Calendar counts down to the holidays with classic jewelry pieces like ruby cluster earrings, bar studs, multiple styles of hoop earrings and rope and herringbone necklaces — all featuring 14-karat gold.

$1,933 at Sam’s Club

If you want to count down beginning Dec. 1, the 25 Day Fine Jewelry Advent Calendar includes trendy and classic sterling silver and 14-karat gold pieces including delicate necklaces, 11 pairs of stud and hoop earrings, and charm and ID bracelets. You’ll get surprises like freshwater pearls, a golden cross, an ear cuff and fun shapes.

$3,799 at Sam’s Club

The 12-day calendar comes at a price of $1,933, while the 25-day calendar costs $3,799. If you were to purchase every item in the 12-day calendar separately, Sam’s Club says it would cost $250 more. The store also says you’ll save $500 by purchasing the 25-day calendar.

If there’s a piece of jewelry in one of the Advent calendars that’s caught your eye, Sam’s notes that you can purchase every item in the calendar individually at your local Sam’s Club.

The calendars are available for a limited time and in limited quantities, so you’ll want to order yours soon.

Looking for a budget Advent calendar option instead? You’ll find a variety of unique Advent calendars at Aldi ranging in price from $10-$60 featuring products like beer, wine, cheese, hot sauce and coffee. There’s even one that will have you solving a new puzzle every day.

If you like counting down to Christmas with a cool Advent calendar, you have options!

