Scripps News Reports: Mississippi Infant Mortality Emergency

Across the Delta, community groups are stepping in to confront Mississippi’s infant-mortality emergency, creating hand-to-hand networks of support as other forms of health care continue to disappear.

A mobile clinic run by Plan A, one of the last roving doctor's offices in the region, travels from town to town offering blood-pressure checks, glucose screenings and basic exams. For some women, it may be the only medical care they receive all year. At the Diaper Bank Delta, as many as 40 women gather every few weeks for diapers, toiletries and a place where someone listens.

With miles, money and missing services separating many mothers from care, community leaders say their efforts have become essential in helping mothers and babies survive.