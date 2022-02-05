Simply Lemonade Will Make A Spiked Version This Summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A year after teaming up to launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are joining forces again, this time combining Coca-Cola’s Simply Juice brand with alcohol to create an exciting new drink: Simply Spiked Lemonade.



Hitting stores this summer, the new Simply Spiked Lemonade variety pack is inspired by some of Simply’s best-selling refrigerated drinks, including Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade and Signature Lemonade.



The lemonade will be sold in slim-can 12-packs as a variety pack and 24-ounce standalone cans of select flavors in stores nationwide. The drinks are made with real fruit juice and have 5% alcohol by volume.





While this is the first time Simply Lemonade has been turned into an adults-only beverage, there are many boozy lemonades on the market.

You’ve likely already heard of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which has actually been around since 1999. The brand continues to add new flavors to their lineup, including Pineapple Mandarin in 2020. Other brands include Crook & Marker, whose spiked lemonade is organic and has zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners, and Truly, which makes a hard seltzer lemonade.

Smirnoff Ice also has a pink lemonade flavor with 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). Country musician Blake Shelton has his own line of hard seltzer lemonade and Dogfish Head makes a canned strawberry and honeyberry vodka lemonade, which has 7% ABV per serving. Dogfish Head says honeyberries, by the way, taste like a cross between raspberries and blueberries, so the canned cocktail sounds like it’s bursting with flavor.

For a boozy take on another summer drink, both White Claw and Truly have hard seltzer iced teas in a variety of flavors like lemon, peach, mango, strawberry and raspberry.

There are dozens of other canned cocktails to choose from as well. Other flavors from Dogfish Head include Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush. Spiked flavors from Crook & Marker including Classic Lime Margarita, Piña Colada and Classic Iced Tea.

You can also try the canned Piña Colada from Malibu, rum cocktails from Bacardi, vodka drinks from Absolut and products from the brand Cutwater Spirits. They have everything from Tequila Soda and TTiki Rum Punch to White Russians and more.

What other canned cocktails have you tried?

